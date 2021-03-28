Addison Rae sheds light on the importance of self-love in 'Obsessed' release

Addison Rae sheds light on the importance of prioritizing self-love during intense life changes.

Rae got candid about her very first single Obsessed during her interview with Jimmy Fallon and was quoted saying, "I'm obsessed with 'me as much as you / Say you'd die for me, I'd die for me too'. It's obviously cliché to be like, 'Oh, love yourself, you're great,' but I think this song was kind of a reminder of that.”

"One of the lyrics is 'If I lose you I'd still have me, I can't lose,' and that stood out to me a lot. I actually wrote that lyric. If you're looking for love with someone else, you have to find that first, or else you don't know what you're looking for.”

“With social media nowadays, I think it's really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online. It's a work in progress for me, and every other creator that's dealing with it."

