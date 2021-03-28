In worrying sign, Pakistan reports 4,000 plus coronavirus cases third day in a row

Man checks another for fever. Photo: AFP

The third wave of the coronavirus seems to be intensifying in the country as Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases of the virus in a single day.



On Sunday, the country reported 4,767 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Fifty-seven more people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday, according to figures obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday. The positivity ratio in the country has climbed to 10.4%.

Several areas of the country have taken precautionary steps as the third wave of the virus continues to grip the country. Schools in Punjab, KP and some other cities remain closed till April 11 as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan hit eight-month high as 3rd wave intensifies

On Friday, coronavirus cases across the country hit an eight-month high as Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases of the virus for the first time since July 3, 2020.

The last time Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases was on July 3 when 4,087 people were diagnosed with the virus.

A day earlier, NCOC chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar had warned of tough decisions if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve.

During a media briefing after a key NCOC meeting on Saturday to review the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory, the federal minister had said that the restrictions were increased two weeks ago due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation.

He had said the pandemic was spreading rapidly not only in Pakistan, but across the world – especially in neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.