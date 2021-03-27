Three-year-old Dadu child succumbs to dog-bite wounds

A three-year-old child succumbed to dog-bite wounds on Saturday in the Ghulam Muhammad Lashari area of Sindh's Dadu district.

According to police, the incident took place three days ago when a pack of wild dogs had "attacked the residents of a home who had been sleeping", in the Wahi Pandhi neighbourhood.

They added that three days prior to this incident, five people, including a woman were injured in a similar "attack" by dogs.

The administration of the hospital where the boy was taken for his injuries said that he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine on March 24. He was sent home that same day.

According to hospital officials, the boy was due to be administered three more shots, with the next one due today (on March 27) but he died before he could receive the next dose.

Meanwhile, the child's family said that his condition worsened, and so they had taken him to a different facility.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh High Court issued an order that if a dog biting case surfaces in an area, the lawmaker elected from that area to the Sindh Assembly will be suspended.

The court also recently ordered the suspension of Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur over a rise in the number of dog biting cases being witnessed across the province.

Sindh government launches helpline number

Taking notice of the rising dog bites cases, the Sindh government has established a complaint centre to tackle the problem across the province.

The authorities have also decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate dogs across the province.

According to a report by Daily Jang, the Sindh government has stressed that shooting and poisoning stray dogs are not viable options.

Citing a government advertisement, the report said that the campaign will work to ensure dogs do not get rabies and will also work on controlling the population of stray dogs across the province.

Authorities have adopted a modern and scientific method to vaccinate and neuter the animals hence people should avail this service and ensure dogs are not subjected to violence, said the notice.

People can register complaints related to stray dogs on the helpline numbers 021-99211398 and 021-99211399.