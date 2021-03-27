Increase in coronavirus cases forces Sindh to once more close shrines

A file photo of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine in Karachi. — AFP/File

As the coronavirus cases in Sindh increase, the provincial government has decided to shut down shrines across the province.



Chief Administrator Auqaf for Sindh, in a notification, said all shrines and dargahs would remain closed for 10 days — from March 28 to April 6.



The decision came during a meeting with provincial Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial in the chair.



Four days ago, the Auqaf Department had notified the reopening of all the shrines in the province, however, with an increase in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to shut them down.



In the last 24 hours, Sindh has recorded 252 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bumping the total infections to 264,606 and moving the death toll up to 4,491.

The province recorded 293 cases on March 26, 247 on March 25, 151 on March 24, 200 on March 23, and 174 coronavirus infections on March 22, according to the government's official figures.