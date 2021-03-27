Coronavirus cases among children rise in Punjab

The spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department in Punjab on Saturday sounded the alarm over a rising trend witnessed of children contracting coronavirus.



According to the spokesperson, 12,462 children have contracted coronavirus in the province, with those infected ranging from infants to children of 15 years.

In Lahore alone, 5,301 children have contracted coronavirus. The provincial capital's COVID-19 positivity ratio shot up to 18% in the last 24 hours with 1,233 testing positive.



The spokesperson said that in Punjab, overall, 16,473 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 2,330 people were found to be infected. The province's cases have exceeded 210,000, and the death toll has moved up to 6,188.

In a similar development, Islamabad on Friday had registered coronavirus infections in 49 children aged 1-10, the district health officer had said in a report.

According to the report, 5,291 children in all, between the ages of 1-10, have contracted the virus in Islamabad.

The officer said in the last 24 hours, Islamabad registered 548 coronavirus cases, bumping up the total infections to 53,684 with a positivity ratio of 12.27%.



