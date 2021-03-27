Khawaja Asif moves LHC to seek bail

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. — File photo

LAHORE: In a bid to seek his release on bail in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In the plea filed in the LHC, Asif said NAB had arrested him in an assets beyond means and money laundering case on December 29 last year. He has told the court that he has already submitted the case record to NAB.

Asif claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the record submitted to NAB by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” said Asif.



He added that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of assets that he owns.

The PML-N leader has appealed to the court to approve his bail in the case.

Khawaja Asif 's arrest



On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.

A joint team of personnel from NAB Lahore and Rawalpindi arrested Asif and shifted him to NAB Rawalpindi.

After a medical examination, Asif was produced before an accountability court in Lahore.