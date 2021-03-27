PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail in Karachi

KARACHI: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was released from Karachi Central Jail after two months on Saturday.

He was arrested on February 16 for interfering in an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi’s Memon Goth and bringing weapons to a polling station during the Malir by-elections.

Sheikh was released after bail was granted by the Sindh High Court in both cases earlier this week.

The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.



Sheikh said he first plans to go visit four of his workers who are still in jail.

