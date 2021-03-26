Punjab University puts off exams due to begin April 1 and 15

Punjab University has put off off-campus exams that were due to begin April 1 and 15 for various disciplines.



Although the notification issued by the varsity on Friday does not expressly mention the reason for postponement of the exams, the decision comes as schools across several districts of Punjab have been shut down till April 11 amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

According to the university's statement: "It is hereby notified that the off-campus examinations of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-II and Part-I, B.A. Hearing Impaired and B.A/B.Sc. Special Category [Doctor/Nurse/ Fazil/ Wafaq-ul-Madaras/Additional Subject(s)] are postponed."

University of Punjab said that these annual examinations were to take place on April 1 and 15.

The next date of exams will be notified two weeks before exams, the varsity added.

Pakistan reported the highest number of coronavirus cases today in eight months.

More than 4,000 people tested positive in the last 24 hours amid an intensifying third wave of the pandemic.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country carried out 42,418 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,368 returned positive. The new cases takes the national positivity ratio to 10.3%.