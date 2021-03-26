Sindh educational institutions to remain close on March 29 for Shab-e-Barat

Picture showing the hand of a child holding a sparkler (phooljhari) on Shab-e-Barat. Photo: Unsplash/Vishwas Bangar.

KARACHI: The College Education Department of the Sindh Government on Friday announced that all educational institutions falling under the domain of the department shall remain closed on March 29 (15 of Shaban) on account of Shab-e-Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on March 29.

"In pursuance of the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on March 29, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat," the notification read.



