Fri Mar 26, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

Traffic warden in KP suspended for asking Shaukat Yousafzai 'unnecessary questions'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

A traffic warden in Peshawar has been suspended for asking "unnecessary questions" from provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, according to a report on Geo News.

The incident took place when the minister was on a walk at the Race Course Ground in the city. The traffic warden, as per the report, asked the minister questions about a housing scheme, which annoyed him.

The SP headquarters suspended the traffic warden after it emerged the minister was displeased with him while the CCPO Peshawar said the warden should have focused on his duties instead of asking unnecessary questions from the minister.

"Traffic wardens should abstain from asking unnecessary questions from anyone while discharging their duties," said the CCPO Peshawar.

