Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus daily cases for first time in 8 months

School students and parents without antiviral face masks and not taking safety measures may cause spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo taken in Malir area of Karachi on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo: PPI

NCOC says 42,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,368 returned positive.

Pakistan also lost 63 people to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's national positivity ratio stands at 10.3%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, for the first time in eight months, has registered more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus as a third wave of the COVID-19 washes over the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shared that Pakistan carried out 42,418 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,368 were positive. The new cases put the national positivity ratio at 10.3%.



A look at the coronavirus cases' trajectory in Pakistan. Screengrab: covid.gov.pk

Last time Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases was on July 3, when 4,087 people were diagnosed with the virus

The new cases take the national tally of COVID-19 cases to 645,356, out of which 264,062 have been detected in Sindh, 207,765 in Punjab, 82,677 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 54,347 in Islamabad, 19,427 in Balochistan, 12,095 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,983 in Gilgit Baltistan.



The number active cases in the country is currently at 40,120. Meanwhile, 591,145 people have recovered from the virus.



Pakistan also lost 63 people in the last 24 hours to the coronavirus. Out of that, 40 died in Punjab alone.

The national death toll after the recent deaths stands at 14,091. Out of those, 6,142 were residents of Punjab, 4,486 of Sindh, 2,260 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 555 of Islamabad, 205 of Balochistan, 103 of GB and 340 of AJK.