O level exams in Pakistan will be rescheduled, Shafqat Mehmood informs students

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday took to his Twitter page and announced that O level exams in Pakistan will be rescheduled, adding that Cambridge International Examinations will conduct the exams after May 15.



The minister wrote that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion with relevant bodies, adding that related details will be shared later by Cambridge later.



"However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mehmood had indicated the possibility of rescheduling the O and A Level exams slated for the May/June session.

Taking to Twitter, the minister had written that students are "constantly calling, sending messages or writing emails", and he wishes to let them know that he is "in constant contact with Cambridge authorities".

He said discussions to reschedule "most if not all exams to after May 15" are being held, adding that he "should know more tomorrow".

Earlier this month, the minister had announced that all Cambridge exams — as well as those for Intermediate and Matriculation students — will be held as per schedule this year.