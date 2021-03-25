Karachi: Micro-smart lockdowns to be imposed in District Central's coronavirus hotspots

Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

Authorities on Thursday announced to impose micro-smart lockdowns in four more areas of Karachi's District Central, Geo News reported, as coronavirus cases in the city rise.

The district's deputy commissioner, in a notification, said the micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in four areas for two weeks — from March 17, 2021, until April 08, 2021.



Micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in three Union Councils of Gulberg, including UC-3, 5, and 7, in UC-3 of Liaquatabad, and UC-2 and UC-6 in North Karachi.

The notification issued for the micro-smart lockdowns in Karachi's District Central, on March 17, 2021.

Akin to that, smart lockdowns have also been imposed in three UCs of North Nazimabad, including UC-5 and -6.

The notification further said that the lockdown was imposed in the respective lanes of the affected union councils after the district health officer indicated those areas as coronavirus hotspots.

All people entering and exiting the designated areas will have to mandatorily wear a face mask, the notification said, adding that unnecessary movement in affected USCs, pillion riding on motorcycles, and commercial activities will be banned.

Earlier on March 17, micro-smart lockdowns were imposed in different areas of the district.

The micro-smart lockdowns were imposed in different areas of the Central District on March 17, 2021, and will stay in place for 14 days, i.e. until March 31, 2021.

The areas where the lockdown was imposed include nine union councils (UCs) in the areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg, the notification said.