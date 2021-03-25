KU's pharmacy department makes its way to 151-200 QS Ranking

Karachi University. — APP/File

University of Karachi's faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences has moved up to 151-200 in the QS World University Rankings.

The varsity, in a statement, said the QS World University Rankings are awarded upon academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact.



In this regard, the varsity had arranged a ceremony to highlight the recent achievement held at the Council Room of the new Pharmacy Building, with the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi in presence.

The statement said the faculty has so far produced more than 9,000 graduates whereas more than 150 high-quality publications in the last five years.

Moreover, as many as 8,000 citations of the research papers and journals of the faculty to date are on the credit of the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences. And so far, it has also produced 253 PhD, 338 MPhil, and 358 MPharm.