Stray dogs bite two children in Karachi's Dhoraji area

KARACHI: Two children were bitten by stray dogs in the city's Dhoraji area on Thursday.



The area's residents arrived at the Ferozabad police station to register a case against the Karachi administrator and the Karachi District East authorities.

Dhoraji's former UC chairman Junaid Makati said the children suffered from the incident owing to the city administration's negligence towards its duties.

Police said it will take further action when details of the incident are revealed by hospital authorities where the two children have been admitted.

MPA to be suspended in case of dog bites: SHC

Last month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area will be suspended.

The court's remarks had come during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province. In response, the judges presiding over the case issued "strong remarks".

Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor had said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge said they knew to whom the respective officers paid commissions — and that the MPA must ensure people's safety.

Last week, the Sukkur Bench of the SHC suspended the memberships of PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander from the provincial assembly over increasing dog bite cases within their constituencies.

The SHC, in its written order, had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the memberships of the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Ratodero and Jamshoro. Talpur and Asad were the MPAs elected from those two areas.

“The dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that all the MPAs being elected have failed to provide facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, especially, in aforesaid pointed out Taluka and district. In such a situation, the membership of MPAs elected from Rata dero and Jamshoro is hereby suspended," read the order.

The bench had directed that the copy of the order be sent to the provincial election commissioner to issue a notification regarding the suspension of membership of the MPAs.



