PM Imran Khan vows 'no one will be allowed to take law into own hands'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, a day prior to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's appearance before the National Accountability Bureau.



Maryam has been summoned by NAB on March 26 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, as well as the purchase of land in Raiwind.

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday approved a request by the anti-corruption watchdog to declare their Lahore office a "red zone" and for security to be provided to the bureau on March 25 and 26.

NAB had cited fears of a possible attack on its building the day the PML-N leader is expected to appear.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has pledged its support to the PML-N leader, with the chief of the alliance, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, declaring that supporters will number in the "hundreds of thousands".

PM chairs meeting five days after testing positive for coronavirus

The premier's remarks came during a meeting with the government media team at his residence in which he was briefed on the country's political situation.

News of the meeting drew ire on social media as it has only been five days since the premier tested positive for coronavirus and was said to have been quarantining.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that the third wave of coronavirus is dangerous. He noted that although the vaccination process is underway across the country, coronavirus safety precautions must continue to be implemented.

The prime minister also directed the government team to expedite the process of issuing health cards.