5 killed, 7 injured as suspects open fire at passenger vehicle in Gilgit

At least five people were killed and seven were injured when a passenger coach came under fire on Thursday.



Police said the passenger vehicle was on its way from Gilgit to Niltar Bala when it was fired upon at the RC bridge by unidentified suspects.

Five people were killed while seven were injured. The injured were shifted to the Gilgit Hospital for treatment, said police.

The five deceased all hailed from Niltar Bala, where the passenger vehicle was travelling to, said police.

Police officials have arrived at the scene and have started gathering evidence for an investigation into the crime.



