Social media lashes out at PM Imran Khan for holding in-person meeting while being COVID-19 positive

Prime Minister Imran Khan holds meeting with media team. Photo: Shibli Faraz Twitter account

Social media went up in arms on Thursday after it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting earlier in the day, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

"Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala," tweeted Faraz with a picture in which the prime minister can be seen sitting in a room with six other persons.

Even though the premier apparently maintained a safe distance from the members of his media team, Twitterati were totally enraged, calling the act "irresponsible."

Haider, a Twitter user, told the information minister point-blank that his tweet was "callous and highly irresponsible".



Former MQM leader Raza Haroon slammed the premier for displaying "poor optics".



"Poor optics and bad example from our PM @ImranKhanPTI. This meeting, if so important, could’ve been done over video link. This pic is violation of #SOPs and #coronavirus isolation guidelines. Once again poor advice and incompetent team of advisors. #COVID19," he tweeted.



Twitter user @ASK7799 pointed out, with a picture of Boris Johnson holding a virtual meeting of the British government, how 'sensible' governments work during the virus.



One user @frekonomist5 urged Shibli Faraz to get himself tested for the virus too.



"More than disappointing, it's shameful," wrote another.





