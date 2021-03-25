Social media lashes out at PM Imran Khan for holding in-person meeting while being COVID-19 positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Social media went up in arms on Thursday after it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting earlier in the day, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
"Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala," tweeted Faraz with a picture in which the prime minister can be seen sitting in a room with six other persons.
Even though the premier apparently maintained a safe distance from the members of his media team, Twitterati were totally enraged, calling the act "irresponsible."
Haider, a Twitter user, told the information minister point-blank that his tweet was "callous and highly irresponsible".
Former MQM leader Raza Haroon slammed the premier for displaying "poor optics".
"Poor optics and bad example from our PM @ImranKhanPTI. This meeting, if so important, could’ve been done over video link. This pic is violation of #SOPs and #coronavirus isolation guidelines. Once again poor advice and incompetent team of advisors. #COVID19," he tweeted.
Twitter user @ASK7799 pointed out, with a picture of Boris Johnson holding a virtual meeting of the British government, how 'sensible' governments work during the virus.
One user @frekonomist5 urged Shibli Faraz to get himself tested for the virus too.
"More than disappointing, it's shameful," wrote another.