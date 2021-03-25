Sindh education department issues exam timetable for all classes

File photo of students attending classes.

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has issued the exam schedule for all the classes for the ongoing academic year.

According to a notification, the examinations for nursery till class eight will be held from June 7, whereas, matriculation exams will be held from July 1 and will continue till July 15 across Sindh.

The results for all grades till class eight will be announced on June 26.

The authorities also specified that the examinations will be held in two shifts – morning and evening shifts and will also be conducted on Saturdays.



The results of the class 10 examinations will be announced on September 15, 2021.

Intermediate examinations will start from July 28 and continue till August 16.



The results for intermediate Part I will be announced within two months after the announcement of matric results.

Meanwhile, the results of intermediate Part II will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Given the rise in coronavirus cases, the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood yesterday announced that schools in Pakistan that are located in coronavirus hotspot areas will remain closed till April 11.

The number of coronavirus active cases has doubled in the last three weeks while the positivity ratio has remained above 8% in the last few days.