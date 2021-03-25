Three children, woman among five killed in avalanche in Azad Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Five people, including three children, from the same family died Thursday when an avalanche fell on their house in Sargan village of Neelum Valley.
According to the Muzaffarabad assistant commissioner, the police shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Rescue teams could not reach the scene initially due to the closure of roads. Residents, therefore, conducted the rescue work.