Fri Mar 26, 2021
Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Three children, woman among five killed in avalanche in Azad Kashmir

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

Five people, including three children, from the same family died Thursday when an avalanche fell on their house in Sargan village of Neelum Valley.

According to the Muzaffarabad assistant commissioner, the police shifted the bodies  to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Rescue teams could not reach the scene initially due to the closure of roads. Residents, therefore, conducted the rescue work.

