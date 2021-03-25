Spectacular display of military might in Pakistan Day parade

A drone is displayed during the military parade.

The country’s military might was on full display on the Pakistan Day parade which was held today at Islamabad’s Parade Avenue near Shakarparian hills.



The impressive ceremony kicked off with the flypast of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu presenting a salute to the chief guest President Arif Alvi.

Formations of F-16, JF 17, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft participated in the flypast.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the ceremony as he was quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Holiday declared in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

As per notifications of Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there is a local holiday in the twin cities in connection with the military parade.

To facilitate the Parade, Islamabad Traffic Police will restrict traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to Zero Point between 5:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Islamabad Traffic police have specified alternate routes to facilitate Traffic flow.