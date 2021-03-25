ISLAMABAD: The third wave of the coronavirus continues to wreck havoc in the country as the national positivity ratio crossed 10% on Thursday, showed the the latest government data.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 38,858 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 3,946 were positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15%.

With the new cases, the nationwide tally of positive coronavirus cases has surged to 640,988 and the number of active cases in the country stands at 37,985.



A breakdown of the total cases showed that 263,815 cases have been detected in Sindh, 205,314 cases in Punjab, 81,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,395 in Balochistan, 53,684 in Islamabad, 4,977 in Gilgit Baltistan and 12,016 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.



In the last 24 hours, the country lost 63 people to the deadly virus, taking the nationwide death toll to 14,028.

So far, 588,975 have recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive.

NCOC decides to tighten restrictions amid rising cases

Earlier this week, the NCOC decided to tighten the restrictions given the deteriorating coronavirus situation across the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Twitter said: “In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to a sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity.”

The local administrations across the country have been directed to tighten the implementation of SOP's and crack down on violations that are taking place, the minister said.



'Pakistan will not go under complete lockdown'

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had dismissed rumours that the country was heading towards a "complete lockdown".

The NCOC chief was speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Saturday.

The discussion revolved around the rising number of coronavirus cases and the government's response towards it. Rumours of authorities contemplating a "complete lockdown" across the country were discussed.

Responding to a question, the NCOC chief had shot down the rumours.



"Complete lockdown is not the solution," he said. "We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people's livelihoods," added the minister.