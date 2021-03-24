Islamabad notifies change in days for commercial activities

Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

The Islamabad Capital Territory has changed days for commercial activities, with the curbs remaining in place till April 11, following the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) directives.



In a notification, the District Magistrate's Office said all commercial activities, establishments, and areas will close by 10pm on weekdays and shall remain completely closed on weekends — Fridays and Saturdays.



Indoor dining in restaurants has been banned, however, outdoor dining is permitted till 10pm on weekdays only. On weekends, both indoor and outdoor dining will be prohibited in the capital, whereas takeaway and home delivery will be permitted.

"50% work from home policy will be implemented in ICT with immediate effect," the notification said, adding the cinemas and shrines will continue to remain closed.

The ban imposed on indoor gatherings will remain in place, while outdoor events will be allowed with a cap of 300 persons — with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

"There shall also be a complete ban on sports, festivals, cultural and other events," the notification said.

All types of marriage halls, community centers, and marquees shall remain closed, and only outdoor functions in open areas shall be allowed till 10pm, with a maximum of 300 people and a duration of two hours.

The intercity public transport will now operate at 50% of its capacity.

All medical services and pharmacies, medical stores, tire puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, atta chakkies, postal and courier services will remain open throughout the week, with no time restrictions.

Petrol pumps, telecom services, LPG outlets, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts shops, the printing press can also operate without restrictions.

Islamabad's district health officer said the capital recorded 460 cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 8.8% — the lowest this week.