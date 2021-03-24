KP reports UK variant infections: health secretary

Representational image. — AFP/File

A senior government official Wednesday confirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded cases of the UK's coronavirus variant.

Health Secretary KP Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah told Geo News that samples from 20 patients were sent to Islamabad for testing out of which 10 tested positive for the UK virus variant.



The health secretary said 6,000 coronavirus tests were being conducted daily in 20 laboratories across the province. The positivity rate is more than 10% in nine districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan.

In a bid to prevent the virus from spreading further, the health secretary appealed to the people to follow the coronavirus safety measures.

Pakistan has recorded 637,042 coronavirus cases and 13,965 deaths, with 3,301 infections and 30 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.