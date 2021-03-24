close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 24, 2021

Watch: Hundreds of jellyfish found mysteriously dead at Gadani beach

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 24, 2021

Hundreds of jellyfish were found mysteriously dead at the Gadani beach on Wednesday morning, according to a report on Geo News.

Pictures and videos of the fish laying sprawled on the beach went viral on social media. Locals could not ascertain the cause of the jellyfish dying.

The development has spread alarm among locals as well as vacationers who wanted to spend some time at the beach.

Latest News

More From Pakistan