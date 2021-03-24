Watch: Hundreds of jellyfish found mysteriously dead at Gadani beach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hundreds of jellyfish were found mysteriously dead at the Gadani beach on Wednesday morning, according to a report on Geo News.
Pictures and videos of the fish laying sprawled on the beach went viral on social media. Locals could not ascertain the cause of the jellyfish dying.
The development has spread alarm among locals as well as vacationers who wanted to spend some time at the beach.