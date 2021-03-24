Journalists work in a Pakistani newsroom. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani TV channels have been directed to "tighten their editorial oversight" by the state's media regulator in light of coverage of the anti-graft watchdog and its case proceedings.



In a notification issued Wednesday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) advised TV channels to refrain from broadcasting what it claimed was "highly unsubstantiated, judgmental, and unipolar remarks" about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



The media regulator said it had "monitored with concerns" the remarks about the anti-graft watchdog being broadcast on Pakistani talk shows and news programmes via "Satellite TV licensees".

'Intent to malign the state institution'

It also accused TV channels of having an "intent to malign the state institution" — the NAB — and noted that broadcasting such remarks was against the orders issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"Airing of such unsubstantiated and unipolar remarks are in absolute disregard to […] the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in SOU MOTO CASE NO. 28 OF 2018 dated 12.09.2020 regarding the prohibition of discussion on sub-judice and under trail cases," it wrote.

"Airing of such content is also in violation of Section-20 (d) & (f) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2007, Rule 15(10 of PEMRA Rules 2009 and Clause 3(10(i). 4(2), 4(4), 14(7) (a,&c), 4(10), 5, 17 & 22 of Electronic Media (Programmes & Advertisements) Code of Conduct-2015."

'Observe reasonable constraints'

The PEMRA also expressed indignation at the TV channels for running the remarks despite its "advice, warnings, notices, and […] training sessions with the media persons/reporters."

Pakistani channels should "refrain from voicing personal biases/opinion in any news report or talk show and moderate the programmes in a fair, balanced, objective, and impartial manner", it reiterated, adding that issues under investigation or trial should only be aired without "commentary, opinion [and] suggestions".

"The licensees are also obliged through these provisions of law to observe reasonable constraints while extracting contents from court proceedings, police records and court proceedings and to air them fairly, accurately and in an objective manner," it stated.

