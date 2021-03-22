PHA says 4 political parties owe it Rs14.2 million for conducting rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan

An image of the Minar-e-Pakistan. Photo: AFP.

The Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to complain about four political parties, that conducted rallied at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan but failed to pay the cost of damages which is worth Rs14.2 million.

According to a report by Geo.tv, in its letter, the PHA informed the ECP that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) owed Rs10 million to the authority, while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has to pay Rs2.3 million.

The letter further stated that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have to pay arrears of Rs1.5 million and Rs600,000 to the PHA, respectively.

It should be noted that the PHA has forbidden political parties to hold rallies at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan.