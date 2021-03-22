Three men raped me for seven months, alleges Khairpur student

KHAIRPUR: A female student alleged that three men raped her for seven months and even took money to blackmail her, according to Geo News.



As per a report on the channel, a student approached the Women Protection Cell to lodge a complaint against three men for allegedly subjecting her to sexual violence for seven months and blackmailing her.



The FSc student accused the men of filming her and blackmailing her for money. The complainant said she paid Rs700,000 to the alleged rapists who were yet demanding more money.



She demanded the police arrest the culprits and provide her protection against them.

Acting on the complaint, police said one suspect had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the other two.

"After the allegations are confirmed, a case will be registered in the Women Protection Cell," said police.