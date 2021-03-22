Contempt of court application filed in SC against Fawad Chaudhry

A contempt of court application has been filed against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Geo News reported Monday.



Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife, Sarina Isa, in her application filed with the Supreme Court, contested that the federal minister had called Justice Isa an "under trial judge". This makes him eligible for contempt of court, she said.

The petitioner claimed the government had installed spy cameras in courts, citing a statement by the minister that he had "heard a full trial of a case" despite not being there in-person.

Sarina said the minister's Twitter should be blocked, and he should be removed from office as he has violated his oath.