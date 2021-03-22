'Inclement weather and rains' lead to Pakistan Day parade's delay: ISPR

Soldiers march past during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. —AFP/File

The Pakistan Day parade has been rescheduled, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday in a statement.

The military's media wing, in the statement, said due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.



"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," the military's media wing said.

