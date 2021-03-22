File photo of NCOC meeting.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday has taken the decision to impose more restrictions on activities contributing to sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity, which has now exceeded 8%.

“In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to a sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity,” said Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Twitter.

The minister said that the local administration has been directed to tighten the implementation of SOPs and crack down on violations that are taking place.

The forum met early morning today to decide the future course of action. Pakistan is currently grappling with the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

Pakistan has reported 3,669 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 630,471.

About 43,498 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, while 20 people succumbed to the disease, according to the daily data available on the NCOC website.

In a positive sign, 583,538 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.