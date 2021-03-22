Coronavirus: Saudi leaders wish PM Imran Khan 'speed recovery'

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Photo: Files

RIYADH: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive COVID-19 test result, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday wished a "speedy recovery" to the Pakistani premier.

State-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported that the two leaders inquired about PM Imran Khan's health in cables they sent to Islamabad.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his infection with the novel coronavirus," reported the SPA. A similar cable was sent under Prince Mohammad bin Salman's name by Riyadh.

The SPA stated that the Saudi King and the crown prince wished PM Imran Khan "permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery".



PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which he was quarantined at home.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan announced the news on Twitter.

Following the PM's test, First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19.



As per an update issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday, the couple was feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".