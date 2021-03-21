Markets in six Punjab districts to open on Sunday

A man in a marketplace in Pakistan is seen as the only person wearing a mask. — AFP/File

Markets across six districts of Punjab will be allowed to open on Sunday, according to a new notification by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

The revised notification was issued on the request of the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the new orders, traders in these six districts will keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday and will be able to work on Sunday.

Markets in the concerned districts will be closed at 6pm as per the orders put into effect already across the province, said a spokesperson from the department.

The spokesperson said that lockdown orders in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan have been amended "to meet local needs".

"Strict monitoring is being carried out in all the small and big markets across the province regarding the implementation of coronavirus safety measures," the health department spokesperson added.

The spokesperson requested people to come out of their houses wearing masks and only leave their homes in case of an urgent need.

"If we do not exercise caution, the situation can rapidly worsen," they added.

