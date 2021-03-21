Pakistan Army wins 'Best International Team' title at 4th COAS International Tri-Adventure Competition

Picture showing the Pakistan Army Team holding the Pak Army flag at the 4th COAS international Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal. Photo: Twitter/@ShiningSadaf.

NEPAL: The Pakistan Army team has clinched a gold medal, together with the title of "Best International Team," at the 4th COAS- International Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to the statement, the competition was held from March 18 to March 21, 2021, while its purpose was to test the physical endurance and mental agility of the participants.

Some of the activities included cross-country running, cycling, and rafting. This was the first time that the Pakistan Army participated in the event.



Per the statement, a total of 20 teams took part int he competition. The Pakistan Army team clinched the gold medal in the international category.