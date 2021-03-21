close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and Mahmood Khan test negative for COVID-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021
Picture collage of federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Photos: File.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Geo.tv, the ministers had to undergo a test after Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus a day ago. Following the results of the premier's test, all ministers and government officials who had had close contact with the premier had to get themselves tested as well.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his coronavirus test was conducted as per the proposed procedure, and once again, the result turned out to be negative.

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also tested negative for the virus. It may be recalled that Mahmood Khan had accompanied the prime minister at a function at Malakand University on Friday. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan