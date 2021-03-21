Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and Mahmood Khan test negative for COVID-19

Picture collage of federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Photos: File.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Geo.tv, the ministers had to undergo a test after Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus a day ago. Following the results of the premier's test, all ministers and government officials who had had close contact with the premier had to get themselves tested as well.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his coronavirus test was conducted as per the proposed procedure, and once again, the result turned out to be negative.

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also tested negative for the virus. It may be recalled that Mahmood Khan had accompanied the prime minister at a function at Malakand University on Friday.



