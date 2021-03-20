close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Balochistan's female bureaucrat sees 4 transfers in 36 days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Farida Tareen. — Twitter

Farida Tareen, a female  bureaucrat in Balochistan, has undergone four transfers within 36 days, according to Geo News.

The publication, on Saturday, said she was posted at four different positions from February 11 to March 16 this year. The government official, on Feb 11, was first appointed as Assistant Commissioner Quetta.

On the very next day, her appointment was cancelled, and on Feb 16, she was posted as Section Officer Three in the administration department.

Later on Feb 25, she was posted as Section Officer One in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), and finally, on March 16 she was appointed as Section Officer Commerce and Industries.

When Geo News approached Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in this regard, he dismissed the notion of discrimination against the women officer.

The spokesperson, acknowledging Farida Tareen's abilities, said transfers are a part of the job.

"Farida Tareen is a smart, intelligent, and hardworking bureaucrat," the spokesperson remarked.

Latest News

More From Pakistan