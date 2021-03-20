PML-N approaches PPP for support in NA-249 by-election

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto meets PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Saturday, where he asked PPP's support in the upcoming NA-249 by-election.

The National Assembly spot that has fallen vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda had resigned after casting his vote in the Senate elections on March 3. The last NA-249 election had been a close contest, with Vawda securing 35,344 votes to defeat Shahbaz who polled 34,626 votes.

According to PPP, partly leaders Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and PML-N's Miftah Ismail — candidate for NA-249 — were present during the meeting.

Responding to Abbasi's request, the PPP chairperson said he would get back to the former prime minister after consultations with his party leadership.

The by-election will be held on April 29.

Candidates were asked to submit their nomination papers between March 13 and March 17. Those seeking to withdraw from the by-elections will be able to do so by April 7.

The scrutiny process will start on March 25.

This will be the second closely watched by-election in the last month. The government and Opposition parties are also getting ready for the re-polling in Daska's NA-75 scheduled for April 10.



The earlier polls in Daska were marred by chaos. Two people were killed during a violent clash between PTI and PML-N workers, while after the disappearance of 20 presiding officers of the constituency late in the night, the ECP had declared the election invalid.