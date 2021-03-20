Foreign ambassadors wish PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus

Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021. — AFP/File

Foreign envoys stationed in Pakistan on Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, responding to the development, said: "My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI."



The French Embassy in Pakistan taking to Twitter, said: "We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery."



Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw also tweeted that he wished a full and speedy recovery for the prime minister. "My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country."



Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat said: "Wishing a speedy recovery to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI."



"Wishing a speedy recovery & shifa to PM @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoon," said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.



The development came as the country grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, with Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio moving up to 9.46% and recording 3,876 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours.

