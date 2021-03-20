PM Imran Khan ready for round two of calls from the public

The Pakistani public will have a chance to speak to their Prime Minister again this month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from the public, PTI Senator Faisal Javed wrote on Twitter Saturday.

PM Khan took calls from the public in February too. Anyone could call on on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He took calls for around 90 minutes.

Javed said PM Khan will answer questions from the public, adding that the questions and PM's answers will be broadcast simultaneously on television, radio and digital media.

A time and date for the second round of calls will be announced soon, Javed said.