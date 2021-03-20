Rana Sanaullah doesn't think postponing PDM long march was a good idea

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah doesn't think postponing PDM's long march was a good idea.

He says PDM will reorganise and sacrifice the PTI government "before Eid sacrifice". Sanaullah was speaking to the media in Lahore after a court appearance on Saturday.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision to postpone the long march was wrong, he said.

“We should have continued the long march," he said, adding that the PPP was not in favour of resignations and it was thought that maybe PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government.

Sanaullah said that the parties had suggested that resignations be made from the National Assembly first, adding that they would resolve their differences by sitting down.

The PML-N leader said that the PDM will reorganise and announce a long march, get rid of the “gang” of the country and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.

A day earlier, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the long march planned by the PDM will likely take place after Ramazan.