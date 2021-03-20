Karachi gets 30 buses with air conditioning

Karachi now has 30 buses with air conditioning.

They are all running on the same route for now, but two new routes are expected to be introduced soon.

You will have to pay Rs100 as the bus fare.



The owner of the AC coaches, Muhammad Shafi, says the route is from Dawood Chowrangi to Sharae Faisal to Tower.



Public transport is a major problem in Karachi and the lack of public transport in the city has led to a proliferation of rickshaws and Qingqis, which affect the flow of traffic.