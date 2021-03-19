close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Corrupt leaders don't even know how much they stole from country: PM Imran Khan

Fri, Mar 19, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inaugural ceremony of a newly-established block at Malakand University, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

MALAKAND:  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that corrupt leaders of the country, who continued to steal money from the national exchequer over the last 30 years, do not even know how much they have stolen so far.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a newly-established block at Malakand University, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo.tv repored.

"The thieves themselves don't know how much they have stolen from the country," PM Imran Khan said, adding that it is the stolen wealth that has compelled their children to lie to the masses.

"What's the use of accumulating this damned wealth [through unfair means] when you have to either end up in the hospital or in jails," he said.

The premier also said that Pakistan was not created to make people like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari rich like Indian industrialists Tata and Birla.

Comparing the performance of his government with that of the previous regimes, PM Imran Khan said that the PML-N repaid Rs20,000 billion worth of loans, together with interest, in two-and-a-half years, while the PTI government repaid loans worth Rs35,000 billion, with interest, within the same time frame.

"Our friends helped us out, so we saved the country from becoming a defaulter," the premier said.

He further added that when so much money goes into the repayment of loans, nothing is left in the national exchequer to invest in education, hospitals, or roads.

