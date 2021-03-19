CM Punjab Usman Buzdar shoots down rumours of his 'removal'

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday shot down rumours that he is about to be removed from his post.

The chief minister was speaking exclusively to Geo News when he said rumours of his removal as chief minister are spread every once in a while.

"There is no truth on rumours of my removal [as CM Punjab]," he said.

He said that the Punjab Assembly and "his leader" — Prime Minister Imran Khan — had complete confidence in his abilities as the province's chief executive.

"I am staying here and will continue to serve the people of Punjab," he said. "We are governing Punjab transparently; not even a single corruption case has been exposed," he added.

Speaking about former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, Buzdar said he had respect for the PML-Q leader and that both the leaders trusted each other.

Buzdar recounted the projects initiated by the provincial government in Lahore, rejecting criticism that the Punjab government had not brought about any progress in the city.

"The entire credit for the completion of the Orange Line train project goes to the PTI," he said, promising that health cards were the province's "flagship project", adding that every person in the province will have access to it by 2021.

Criticising the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Punjab chief minister urged them to restore order within themselves before criticising him.

"The PDM themselves hide their faces from the public," he said.