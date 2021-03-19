Fresh restrictions imposed in Islamabad as coronavirus cases rise





ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Islamabad have decided to impose a new set of restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the capital continue to rise at an alarming rate.

According to a notification by the city's district magistrate, " outdoor dining in restaurants will be closed at 10:00 pm in the Federal Capital during the weekdays, and for the weekends (Saturday& Sunday)."

The notification further said that all commercial activities and outdoor dining activities will remain suspended during the weekends.



It clarified that takeaway services will be allowed in the city throughout the week, at all times.

Positivity rate climbs to 8.4% in Islamabad

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases spiked up to 8.4% in the federal capital, Geo News had reported on Wednesday.

According to the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad on Wednesday – which remains the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day this year in the city.

Given the alarming numbers, the health official had warned against the imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he had stressed.

He had also said that those in contact with the coronavirus patients are being traced, adding that health experts are closely monitoring the situation.