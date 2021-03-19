Sindh govt sets up complaint centre amid rising dog bite cases

Taking notice of the rising dog bites cases, the Sindh government has established a complaint centre to tackle the problem across the province, Jang reported on Friday.



The provincial government has issued a statement in this regard.

The authorities have decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate dogs across the province.

The Sindh government stressed that shooting and poisoning stray dogs are not viable options.



As per details, the campaign will work to ensure that the animals are not infected with rabies and will also work on controlling the population of stray dogs across the province.

It is to be noted that people can also register complaints related to stray dogs on the helpline numbers 021-99211398 and 021-99211399.