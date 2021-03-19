ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday got its new head, after Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar was handed over the command of the force at a ceremony in Islamabad.

ACM Zaheer Ahmed Babar was given his new stars and the command sword by the outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan.

As part of tradition, the outgoing air chief reviewed a guard of honour on his last day in office. He was also given a salute by JF-17 fighter jets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appointment of Air Chief Marshal Babar earlier this week.

Profile

The newly-appointed chief joined the PAF in April 1986 as a general duty pilot.

During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, an operational airbase and regional air command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as assistant chief of the air staff (OR&D), assistant chief of the air staff (Training-Officers) and additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

He is a graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in the UK.

Before taking charge as the PAF chief he was serving at the Air Headquarters Islamabad as deputy chief of the air staff (Administration).

He was also awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

It is expected that the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS) will lead a flypast in the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.