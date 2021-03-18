Five deputy inspector generals of Sindh police transferred

Picture showing a Sindh Police convoy. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Thursday issued an official notification related to the transfers of five of its deputy inspector-generals (DIGs) in the province.

According to the notification, Inspector General Pir Mohammad Shah, who was recently promoted, has been posted as the DIG of Headquarters.

Zulfiqar Ali Mehr has been posted as the DIG of Mirpurkhas, while Zulfiqar Ali Larik has been transferred from Mirpurkhas and posted as DIG Admin in Karachi.

DIG Noman Siddiqui has been transferred from Karachi East and posted at CIA Karachi, while Saqib Ismail Memon has been posted as DIG Karachi East.