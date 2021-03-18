Karachi's northern parts may receive light rain, strong winds due to thunderstorm cells

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Thursday announced that there is a likelihood of light rain and strong winds in the northern parts of Karachi due to an increase in the temperature.

According to a statement issued in this regards, because of the formation of thunderstorm cells, lightning is being witnessed in different parts of the city, including Bahria Town, Gadap Town, and areas surrounding the Airport.

Northern parts of the city are also likely to receive light drizzling together with strong winds, the Meteorological Department said.

"Winds can blow at a speed of 25 to 30 mph," the statement said.