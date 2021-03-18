Karachi man booked over scuffle with traffic cop

KARACHI: A man has been booked over a scuffle with a traffic police officer after the cop called out the suspect for parking his car on the road.



According to Geo Urdu's report on Thursday, the quarrel broke out near the Baloch Colony bridge and became intense shortly afterwards. The intense scuffle, full of heated words, between the cop and the motorist, soon saw kicks and punches being thrown indiscriminately.

Another traffic officer also beat the citizen during the spat.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered at the Tipu Sultan police station.

