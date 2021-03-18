Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir makes funny parody of PM Imran Khan's speech

Pakistani singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani comedian and singer Ali Gul Pir, who is well-known on social media for his funny yet sarcastic videos, recently took to Twitter and made a parody of Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous speech on corruption.

"How to deal with corruption #NoMoreParty #NoMoreShaadi @ImranKhanPTI," Gul Pir wrote, tagging the PM. He also added the original statement of the premier in the thread to give some context to the video.



"When someone comes out of jail after being accused of corruption worth billions of rupees, people shower them with petals," the PM had said in his original speech.

"Could someone tell me how will corruption end [in this country if this continues]? Anyone who engages in corrupt practices or gives a bribe is not amongst us. No one is going to marry corrupt people or invite them to parties," the PM had said.

It should be recalled that the premier's original message went quite viral when it was first issued.





